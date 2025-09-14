- A Mage Tower has been added for the DLC. Mages act as allies and travelers, but if you interfere with them and enter their territory, they will defend themselves.
- The Abandoned Port also received units that will fight after exploring it.
Thank you to everyone who supported the project. Thanks to you, we were able to create a truly unique game.
Build for DLC - added mage tower.
