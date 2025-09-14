 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19973671 Edited 14 September 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- A Mage Tower has been added for the DLC. Mages act as allies and travelers, but if you interfere with them and enter their territory, they will defend themselves.
- The Abandoned Port also received units that will fight after exploring it.

Thank you to everyone who supported the project. Thanks to you, we were able to create a truly unique game.

