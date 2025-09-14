 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19973667 Edited 14 September 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Run with the red shoes till the end of the earth!

Hello, Here is Koil from Madmud Studio.

Game patched recently, and the patch list is shown below.

Locked mouse click when transition animation plays in main menu.

Fixed an error of impossible choosing Cafe when you use up arrow.

Now cursor will follow what section you clicked in survivor mode.

Now you can change limit time when you are about to choose the stage.

Now space bar will work in select.

Synced the position of both character and stage list scroll bar.

Improved wall detect time.

Now WASD will work.

Now tutorial language will apply in main game.

Added navigation of mission item in story mode.

Added setting menu in pause menu.

