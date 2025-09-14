1. Fixed issue where wreckage could not be used.

2. Fixed save file overwrite issue (This was quite hidden... Didn't notice it before, wasn't intentionally designed/(ㄒoㄒ)/~~).

3. Fixed issue where Divine Relics were skipped without being unlocked.

4. Added forced restoration of Divine Relic level (Upon Ascension, Divine Relic level is guaranteed to be restored).

5. Relaxed lifespan limits; now ordinary disciples can live longer and generate more benefits for us.

6. Fixed battle freeze issues caused by skills "Flash" and "Minor Malice".

7. Fixed issue of efficiency appearing inflated after Ascension but restoring after loading a save (i.e., the so-called efficiency fluctuation (；′⌒`)).

8. Fixed issue where guns couldn't deal damage.

9. Fixed some animation abnormalities.

10. Fixed abnormal triggering of the following traits: Soul Rice for Fortune, Withered Pact, Rock Crush Gold, Hundred Herbs Offer Yuan, Rotten Bone Generates Wealth, Good Saver, Demon-Shattering Holy Blood Body.

11. Fixed abnormal issues with disciples when encountering battles in Secret Realms/Exploration after saving, exiting, and re-entering the game.

12. Increased the quantity of Breakthrough Pills available for purchase in the first round (No more worries about not having enough Breakthrough Pills).

13. Fixed battle freeze issues caused by abnormal equipment slots.

14. 【Moon Guidance】Buff fix.

15. Reduced early-stage Lightning Tribulation damage (Breaking through should be much easier now).

16. Fixed incense consumption for Fuye and Lingtuo.

17. Fixed issue with Fuye's full-screen markers.

18. Fixed issue where stone steles could not be built.

19. Fixed rare issue of game freezing during one-click marking.

20. Added jump buttons to the Rare Treasure Pavilion details for easy navigation to specific views.



o(*￣▽￣*)ブ Thank you everyone for waiting. There were indeed many issues at launch, but I believe with our hair-loss-inducing efforts, we can basically resolve the critical Bugs within the next few days, and complete most optimizations within 1-2 weeks.



We hope everyone can provide more feedback and ideas. We will carefully consider each one and implement them step by step.



Many friends have mentioned that the fluency is much worse compared to the Demo. Indeed... because we wanted to add too much content, and there's even a lot of content that has been partially developed in secret. We bit off more than we could chew, leading to many aspects being imperfect.



Therefore, we will quickly stabilize the current version to provide a better experience. Once the Bugs are mostly resolved, we will unveil new gameplay and content.