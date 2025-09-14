List of Changes:



First MULTIPLAYER Update



Multiplayer is implemented and working...kinda. Be ready to see TONS of bugs, and report as many as you can so I can fix them!



Known issues for Multiplayer:



- Restarting level will kick EVERYONE from the lobby

- Everyone has a restart level button

- Everyone can press "start game"

- No kicking players

- More than 4 players can join a lobby but it will bug it out

- Lobby names are shown as PC names, not as Steam names, so if you are unsure what your PC name is or you don't want it to be seen, do NOT host a multiplayer game

- Spawns for everything are different for each person - items, exits, etc

- Even if you get a different exit spawn, the exits *should* still work if you stand on them

- Death means a permanent death screen

- If one person dies the level cannot be completed, the loading zones can't yet check for if players are alive or not - use ServerTravel to restart a level



Level 0:



- Changed lighting system again but is not built yet, so may have a performance decrease



Miscellaneous



- A bunch of new sound effects added in (grabbing items, placing items, opening boxes, etc)

- Occlusion added to some sounds (Wretch and Skin Stealer footsteps, and a few others)

- A few other small bug fixes

- Hell mode sanity set to 75%

- You can no longer die in the end credits