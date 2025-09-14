KKCKC 0.6 Version has been updated.
Keyboard Selection
You can now choose your preferred keyboard!
- From typewriters without arrow keys, to familiar keyboards, to powerful gaming keyboards!
No Arrow Key
A true keyboard game must support even the 60% layout without arrow keys.
- Added a setting to play without using arrow keys!
New Keycaps
- Added 27 new ability keycaps.
Balance
- Improved the abilities of the “Jet Pack” and “Wings” keycaps.
- The “Super Mushroom” passive keycap has been changed to an active keycap.
Visual
- Completely improved the icons of keycaps and achievements.
- Improved the visibility of the “Matrix” theme.
- Improved the visual effects of the “Molotov” active keycap.
- Added boss defeat effects.
- Improved hit and defeat effects.
Bug Fix
- Fixed an issue where text was not displayed correctly in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue occurring when using the “Slot Machine” keycap.
- Fixed the shield position when obtaining the “Holy Shield” keycap.
- Fixed an issue where the “Linked Bullet” keycap did not function correctly.
- Fixed an issue where the “Indicator” keycap did not function correctly.
- Fixed an issue where the cable’s position was not recognized properly in the cable boss battle.
- Fixed an issue where the microphone collision was not recognized properly in the sound boss battle.
Else
- Added 23 achievements.
- Added 3 themes.
- Added 16 caps.
