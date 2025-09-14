 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 14 September 2025 Build 19973548 Edited 14 September 2025 – 06:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

KKCKC 0.6 Version has been updated.




Keyboard Selection

You can now choose your preferred keyboard!




  • From typewriters without arrow keys, to familiar keyboards, to powerful gaming keyboards!


No Arrow Key

A true keyboard game must support even the 60% layout without arrow keys.




  • Added a setting to play without using arrow keys!


New Keycaps

  • Added 27 new ability keycaps.


Balance

  • Improved the abilities of the “Jet Pack” and “Wings” keycaps.
  • The “Super Mushroom” passive keycap has been changed to an active keycap.


Visual

  • Completely improved the icons of keycaps and achievements.
  • Improved the visibility of the “Matrix” theme.
  • Improved the visual effects of the “Molotov” active keycap.
  • Added boss defeat effects.
  • Improved hit and defeat effects.


Bug Fix

  • Fixed an issue where text was not displayed correctly in certain situations.
  • Fixed an issue occurring when using the “Slot Machine” keycap.
  • Fixed the shield position when obtaining the “Holy Shield” keycap.
  • Fixed an issue where the “Linked Bullet” keycap did not function correctly.
  • Fixed an issue where the “Indicator” keycap did not function correctly.
  • Fixed an issue where the cable’s position was not recognized properly in the cable boss battle.
  • Fixed an issue where the microphone collision was not recognized properly in the sound boss battle.


Else

  • Added 23 achievements.
  • Added 3 themes.
  • Added 16 caps.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2514911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link