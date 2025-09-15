 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19973547 Edited 15 September 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Value Adjustment: Mushroom Essence can now be supplied to the prison cell.
  • Optimization: Elves are now prohibited from accessing the Ice Cellar to use Gems for Preferred Consumption.
  • Guidance: An indicator arrow will now appear in the construction menu when a Wonder is unlocked.
  • Bug Fix: An issue where the lightning effect could cause the screen to remain highlighted if an autosave occurred during the lighting effect.
  • Optimization: Adjustable lightning effect brightness in the settings interface.
  • Optimization: Named corpses can now be transported to the shelves.
  • Optimization: Corpses are now displayed in the barracks.
  • Bug Fix: During snowy weather, the cave type icon displayed did not switch synchronously after switching the race type restriction.
  • Optimization: Bats spawned by a Forest Titan will automatically abandon their target and return to follow the Titan if they move away.
  • Value Adjustment: The product of the village "Pear Garden" has been changed from "Herbs" to "Pears."
  • Optimization: Each dragon can now set whether to automatically cast skills.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link