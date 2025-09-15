- Value Adjustment: Mushroom Essence can now be supplied to the prison cell.
- Optimization: Elves are now prohibited from accessing the Ice Cellar to use Gems for Preferred Consumption.
- Guidance: An indicator arrow will now appear in the construction menu when a Wonder is unlocked.
- Bug Fix: An issue where the lightning effect could cause the screen to remain highlighted if an autosave occurred during the lighting effect.
- Optimization: Adjustable lightning effect brightness in the settings interface.
- Optimization: Named corpses can now be transported to the shelves.
- Optimization: Corpses are now displayed in the barracks.
- Bug Fix: During snowy weather, the cave type icon displayed did not switch synchronously after switching the race type restriction.
- Optimization: Bats spawned by a Forest Titan will automatically abandon their target and return to follow the Titan if they move away.
- Value Adjustment: The product of the village "Pear Garden" has been changed from "Herbs" to "Pears."
- Optimization: Each dragon can now set whether to automatically cast skills.
Experience optimization
