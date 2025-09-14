Skill Opacity: Skills now have customizable opacity levels
Wand Names: Fixed wand names showing as "????"
Achievements: Fixed achievements that were not completing
Achievements: Fixed synchronization of achievements with Steam
Fusion Unlock: It was possible to unlock fusion without completing the upgrade screen — now fixed
Skill Fusion: Fusion icons on the HUD updated
Accessories: Chicken Jockey was not unlocking its accessories — fixed
Leaderboard Time Table: Added error handling for record submissions
DualSense (PS5) Buttons: Fixed visual compatibility for DualSense controller
Lancer Events: Reduced the number of lancers
Lancer Events: Fixed weight calculation for spawning new lancers
Map 1 Boss: After reaching half health, it would jump and not come back down — fixed
Map 6 Boss: Boss spawn position regularized
Map 7 Semi-Boss: Fixed event triggering during sphinx battle
Map 7 Semi-Boss: Fixed chance of becoming immortal after the first phase ended
Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!
