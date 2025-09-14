Skill Opacity: Skills now have customizable opacity levels

Wand Names: Fixed wand names showing as "????"

Achievements: Fixed achievements that were not completing

Achievements: Fixed synchronization of achievements with Steam

Fusion Unlock: It was possible to unlock fusion without completing the upgrade screen — now fixed

Skill Fusion: Fusion icons on the HUD updated

Accessories: Chicken Jockey was not unlocking its accessories — fixed

Leaderboard Time Table: Added error handling for record submissions

DualSense (PS5) Buttons: Fixed visual compatibility for DualSense controller

Lancer Events: Reduced the number of lancers

Lancer Events: Fixed weight calculation for spawning new lancers

Map 1 Boss: After reaching half health, it would jump and not come back down — fixed

Map 6 Boss: Boss spawn position regularized

Map 7 Semi-Boss: Fixed event triggering during sphinx battle