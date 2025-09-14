 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19973541 Edited 14 September 2025 – 06:32:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Skill Opacity: Skills now have customizable opacity levels

  • Wand Names: Fixed wand names showing as "????"

  • Achievements: Fixed achievements that were not completing

  • Achievements: Fixed synchronization of achievements with Steam

  • Fusion Unlock: It was possible to unlock fusion without completing the upgrade screen — now fixed

  • Skill Fusion: Fusion icons on the HUD updated

  • Accessories: Chicken Jockey was not unlocking its accessories — fixed

  • Leaderboard Time Table: Added error handling for record submissions

  • DualSense (PS5) Buttons: Fixed visual compatibility for DualSense controller

  • Lancer Events: Reduced the number of lancers

  • Lancer Events: Fixed weight calculation for spawning new lancers

  • Map 1 Boss: After reaching half health, it would jump and not come back down — fixed

  • Map 6 Boss: Boss spawn position regularized

  • Map 7 Semi-Boss: Fixed event triggering during sphinx battle

  • Map 7 Semi-Boss: Fixed chance of becoming immortal after the first phase ended

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!

Changed files in this update

