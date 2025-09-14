This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Resource Changes:

Balance:

Mage evasion reduced by 0.05 (0.20 >> 0.15),

Druid evasion reduced by 0.05 (0.65 >> 0.60),

Assassin NPC backstabbing multiplier reduced by 0.10 (1.60-1.90 >> 1.50-1.80),

Cleric weapon damage increased by 0.05 (0.85 >> 0.90),

Spells:

A 5-second cooldown applied to the Summon Earth/Water/Wind/Fire Elemental cast,

Fireburst: reduced damage to 25/40,

Fire Echo: reduced damage to 35/45 and requires 5 more mana,

Flash Mauve: Reduces its damage to 40/50 and requires 5 more mana.

NPCs:

Earth Elemental: Reduces its average damage by 5.

Water Elemental: Reduces its average damage by 5.

Summoned Gorilla: Reduces its average damage by 5.

Items:

Silver Sword: Increases minimum damage by 1 (11/20 >> 12/20).

Sapphire Sword: Increases minimum damage by 1 (12/18 >> 13/18).

Double-Edged War Axe: Increases minimum damage by 1 and reduces maximum damage by 1 (9/18 >> 10/17).

Barbarian Axe: Reduces maximum damage by 1 (8/15 >> 8/14).

Dagger +1: Reduces minimum and maximum damage by 1 (3/4 >> 2/3).

Dagger +2: Reduces maximum damage by 1 point (3/6 >> 3/5),

Dagger +3: Increases minimum damage by 1 point (4/7 >> 5/7),

Dagger +4: Increases minimum damage by 1 point (5/8 >> 6/8),

Dark Garb: Reduces maximum defense by 2 points (25/29 >> 25/27),

Legendary Robe: Reduces average defense by 3 points (30/36 >> 27/33)

Client Changes:

Implemented Backpacks, item animations, and bug fixes.

Author: Centarios

PR: #591 Characters can now equip backpacks that render behind them! Additionally, backpacks have moving and idle animations (the first item type in the game to achieve this). Also fixed issues with clicking on non-pet NPCs and with the display of Game Master name colors. Finally, backpack display has been added to the character selection screen.

Cleaned up unused message keys and fixed typos in translations.

Author: Temis-gt

PR: #590 Removed unused message keys (ARM_MESSAGE, LEGION_MESSAGE, COUNCIL_MESSAGE, and COUNCIL_MESSAGE) from the language files. Also fixed a typo in the 'CHAOS_STATE_MESSAGE_THIRD_HIERARCHY' key and a spelling error in the Spanish translation of 'ROYAL_COUNCIL_STATE_MESSAGE'.

Server Changes:

Removed duplicate clan names in the guild request history.

Author: aledg994

PR: #940 The guild request and membership history will now display unique clan names, removing repetition and improving clarity. Information.

Added property to display an NPC's killer in the console.

Author: aledg994

PR: #941 Some NPCs will now display who killed them in the game console! This new feature will allow players to keep track of who is defeating certain special enemies.