Dash can now pass through trees, as long as those trees are not close to world colliders.



EXP orbs now have a new greenish color to avoid being confused with enemy projectiles.



Crystals in the Crypt Lord boss fight now have significantly less health.



Crystals now have their own health bar.



Dark Hollows now grant a 5% score bonus.



Murky Swamp now grants a 10% score bonus.



Frost Staff quest requirement reduced from 2500 kills to 1750 kills in a run.



Knockbacks no longer prevent players from dashing.



Combos now reset after some time without hitting enemies.



Wrong sprite fixed for Ooze Mother’s death.



Golem mini-bosses no longer gain extra health incorrectly.



Pink poison no longer overlaps with other assets.



Spawner mobs now explode even if they are trapped.



Here’s the list of changes in this new update:Also, get ready for the next updates, which will add permanent weapon upgrades in the main menu.