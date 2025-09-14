BUG FIXES
• Fixed a bug that caused objects to get placed outside of the game world if you were not aiming at a surface and aiming off into the distance when activating placement.
• Fixed a bug that caused environmental generated objects to disappear when touching a player made object whilst it was in the process of being placed by the player.
Version 1.01.004
