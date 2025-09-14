 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 September 2025 Build 19973384 Edited 14 September 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
BUG FIXES

• Fixed a bug that caused objects to get placed outside of the game world if you were not aiming at a surface and aiming off into the distance when activating placement.
• Fixed a bug that caused environmental generated objects to disappear when touching a player made object whilst it was in the process of being placed by the player.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2490851
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link