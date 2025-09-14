- Fixed the scrolling of the Tips tab, for real this time.

- Fixed the inventory pointer being in Bless mode upon exiting and re-entering the game.

- Fixed being able to use any item during the seed planting animation by changing the equipped item.

- You can now raise the Pixel Scale one setting larger than your display, which should still be small enough to fix if you do it by accident.

- Chickens now return to the coop properly if you go to sleep before 6 PM and the coop door is open. If left outside overnight with the door closed, chickens will start the day on the tile in front of the coop.

- Chickens will no longer eat or lay an egg if stuck outside overnight. (They still won't die, but they won't be happy.)

- Coops now have little signs next to the door to indicate which number they are.