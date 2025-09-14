 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19973264
Update notes via Steam Community
The Command Panel has been updated. It is now possible to issue commands to individual units.
Scroll the mouse wheel to switch between command targets.
The Octopus's skin has been updated.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3553751
  • Loading history…
