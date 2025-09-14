Commanders! A new update has landed for D.O.T. Defence, packed with a new game mode, missions, maps, and quality-of-life improvements. Here’s what’s new:
🎮 Escalation Mode
🧪 New Campaign Missions
💥 Damage Resistances and Vulnerabilities
🗺️ New Maps
🕹️ The Final Missions for the Chromatech Campaign
🔧 Other Improvements + Fixes
Thanks for playing, and as always – we love hearing your feedback. Join the discussion, share your chaos combos, and let us know what you think!
- RattleAxe Games
