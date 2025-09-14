 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19973244 Edited 14 September 2025 – 07:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Commanders! A new update has landed for D.O.T. Defence, packed with a new game mode, missions, maps, and quality-of-life improvements. Here’s what’s new:

🎮 Escalation Mode

🧪 New Campaign Missions

💥 Damage Resistances and Vulnerabilities

🗺️ New Maps

🕹️ The Final Missions for the Chromatech Campaign

🔧 Other Improvements + Fixes


Thanks for playing, and as always – we love hearing your feedback. Join the discussion, share your chaos combos, and let us know what you think!

- RattleAxe Games

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3124851
Linux Depot 3124852
