Hey everyone,

Thanks to your awesome feedback and reports, we've already fixed several bugs, improved a few details, and added a new feature that lets you run around in your undies. It is important to note that in the event of an update, there is a possibility that save files may become unusable. However, this update should not cause any problems in this regard. Hey, keep up the good work! We're looking forward to hearing your feedback and ideas =)



➕Added: Running around in your underwear is now possible! 😄 We added a quick notification to make sure that the clothing choice was made consciously, though



⭐Improved: Playtest welcome screen now has a small note about Steam Deck and Controller support

⭐Improved: Texts in patron overview are now properly aligned

⭐Improved: New icons for the Bookbinding Station



🔧Fixed: Objects can be rotated counter clockwise (Y) in quick build mode

🔧Fixed: Tooltip should no longer get stuck

🔧Fixed: Book Return Box now has a collider again after moving it around

🔧Fixed: Bug on interacting with the front desk

🔧Fixed: Footstep-Sounds are no longer played when player is sitting at the front desk

🔧Fixed: Bug that locks the game when not collecting enough resources and then talking to Bardy

🔧Fixed: Bug that when placing an object the system would use a wrong placement-method (object following the mouse and is placed multiple times)