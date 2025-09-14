 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19973111 Edited 14 September 2025 – 04:32:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Added Junk Shop at Main Fountain

-Added 2 new secret areas!

-Reduced sell price on items

-Fixed some fishing bugs

-Fixed some more bugs

