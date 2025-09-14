 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19973026 Edited 14 September 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Add kickback when shooting ball
- Make jumping up walls with ball easier
- Fix Earth-boring beetle getting stuck as a hole
- Buff Earth-boring beetle hole duration and speed
- Buff Earth-boring beetle ramp lifetime (7.5s -> 10s)
- Nerf Cyborg beetle electrified thruster speed
- Nerf Firefly ball ability cooldown (15s -> 17.5s)

