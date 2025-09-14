- Add kickback when shooting ball
- Make jumping up walls with ball easier
- Fix Earth-boring beetle getting stuck as a hole
- Buff Earth-boring beetle hole duration and speed
- Buff Earth-boring beetle ramp lifetime (7.5s -> 10s)
- Nerf Cyborg beetle electrified thruster speed
- Nerf Firefly ball ability cooldown (15s -> 17.5s)
Patch notes 9/13/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
