Performance on the inventory screen should be significantly improved
Fixed some inventory icons appearing as white squares
Setting graphics options below 'high' now disables post-processing effect
Added an options toggle to disable screen shake
Minor changes to bug report dialog
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update