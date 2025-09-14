 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19972931 Edited 14 September 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Performance on the inventory screen should be significantly improved
Fixed some inventory icons appearing as white squares
Setting graphics options below 'high' now disables post-processing effect
Added an options toggle to disable screen shake
Minor changes to bug report dialog

