There used to be a bug where the game would crash if you pressed S or D on the main menu. After fighting with my old GameMaker files and poor code quality, I have finally fixed this bug. Thank you to everyone who reported this over the years and sorry it took me 5 years to fix this :(

I did need to upgrade my GameMaker project to the new version, so it's possible that updated compiler settings. If you find any new bugs as a result of this change, please let me know. Thank you!