14 September 2025 Build 19972610
Update notes via Steam Community

- New Islands

Added new islands in and around the Al'Ankh region. Along with the new islands you'll also find some new items and trade goods.

- Boat damage

Your ship's hull will now slowly deteriorate over time. Strong impacts will cause additional, significant damage. Damaged hulls will slowly leak water, which needs to be bailed (using the newly added buckets) to prevent sinking. Large ships can also be outfitted with bilge pumps in a shipyard, which speeds up the bailing process.

Rain will now also slowly fill up your ship with water. The water still drains by itself as before, but much slower, making manual bailing necessary in many cases.

Hull damage can be repaired in a shipyard.

- Tea and coffee

Added kettles, which can be used to brew tea or coffee. Fill up with water, add tea or coffee, boil it on a stove, then pour into a mug.

Tea, coffee and kettles are available for purchase in capital cities and several other islands.

Other Changes

- added a tavern in Chronos

- the price of items in shops can now vary for some items on different islands

- various bug fixes

