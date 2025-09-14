 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19972584
Update notes via Steam Community

A few small adjustments and bugfixes:

  • Improved Mobility leveling:

    • Levels 1-20 now give 5 Stamina, up from 4

    • Levels 21-40 now give 4 Stamina, up from 2

  • Lava Lancers now come with around 20% more fuel.

  • Gave "Armando" more HP, and gave him an associated tip on the main menu.

  • Increased time between enemy spawns in "Calcifused Calamity" by 5%.

  • Increased time between enemy spawns in "True Siege Synthesis" by 33%.

  • Added 2 more main menu screen tips.

  • Fixed a bug where the merchant would refuse to sell you items if you had a particular name.

    • Note to self; don't let Maria directly do coding - I swear, I let her into the codebase ONCE to review some of my code and she starts hallucinating the strangest things...

  • Fixed a few minor performance issues.

