A few small adjustments and bugfixes:
Improved Mobility leveling:
Levels 1-20 now give 5 Stamina, up from 4
Levels 21-40 now give 4 Stamina, up from 2
Lava Lancers now come with around 20% more fuel.
Gave "Armando" more HP, and gave him an associated tip on the main menu.
Increased time between enemy spawns in "Calcifused Calamity" by 5%.
Increased time between enemy spawns in "True Siege Synthesis" by 33%.
Added 2 more main menu screen tips.
Fixed a bug where the merchant would refuse to sell you items if you had a particular name.
Note to self; don't let Maria directly do coding - I swear, I let her into the codebase ONCE to review some of my code and she starts hallucinating the strangest things...
Fixed a few minor performance issues.
