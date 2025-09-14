1.Added new crops: Kudzu (unlocked at Store Lv.4), Terra-Gnaw Kudzu(unlocked after submitting Kudzu)
2.Added new items: Radiant Orb (dropped by BOSS), Automatic Seeder (blueprint unlocked at Store Lv.4), Harvest Chest (blueprint unlocked at Store Lv.4)
3.Adjusted the unlock level of the Precision Pickaxe blueprint in the store from Lv.4 to Lv.3
v1.0.4 Update
