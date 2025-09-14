 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19972485 Edited 14 September 2025 – 02:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.Added new crops: Kudzu (unlocked at Store Lv.4), Terra-Gnaw Kudzu(unlocked after submitting Kudzu)

2.Added new items: Radiant Orb (dropped by BOSS), Automatic Seeder (blueprint unlocked at Store Lv.4), Harvest Chest (blueprint unlocked at Store Lv.4)

3.Adjusted the unlock level of the Precision Pickaxe blueprint in the store from Lv.4 to Lv.3

