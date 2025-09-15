Indie game developer Sounding Stone released Blood Lily Ghoststories on Steam on September 15, 2025, priced at USD $2.99. To celebrate the launch, it is currently available at a 20% discount (USD $2.39) until September 24.To mark the occasion, the previous title, Blood Lily Loop, is also on sale during the same period.[About This Game]A trio of close-knit occult club girls gather late at night to enjoy telling ghost stories. Little do they know that Miss Choker, a ghost that targets girls, is just dying to appear...