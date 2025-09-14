-Added Lotus Step move (Press Kick when about to be stabbed)
-Added Enemy Sword Bind counter
-Added Enemy Sword Sword Spin counter
-Added Brute Enemy Run
-Added Brute Enemy Walk
-Added Brute Run Attack
-Added Karakasa enemy
-Removed Cannon Enemy from survival mode for lack of fun
update 9/13/25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update