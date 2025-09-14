 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19972277
Update notes via Steam Community
-Added Lotus Step move (Press Kick when about to be stabbed)

-Added Enemy Sword Bind counter

-Added Enemy Sword Sword Spin counter

-Added Brute Enemy Run

-Added Brute Enemy Walk

-Added Brute Run Attack

-Added Karakasa enemy

-Removed Cannon Enemy from survival mode for lack of fun

Changed files in this update

Depot 3464181
