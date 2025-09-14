 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19972250 Edited 14 September 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Undead miners in the mineshaft now have mining behaviours
  • Doubled the number of enemies in the mineshaft
  • Undead miners now have randomized clothing colors so they are more unique
  • Fixed an issue where food weight could be duplicated by crafting raw ingredients (i.e., a soup could weigh more than the food it was crafted from)
  • Fixed an issue with not being able to make character names that are only 1 character long; character names must be a minimum of 1 character and may not contain numbers, but this was prevented and could cause a popup saying an allowed name was actually not allowed
  • Reduced the shadow sample scale for volumetric clouds
  • Increased the light update degree threshold for directional lighting

