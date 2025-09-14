- Undead miners in the mineshaft now have mining behaviours
- Doubled the number of enemies in the mineshaft
- Undead miners now have randomized clothing colors so they are more unique
- Fixed an issue where food weight could be duplicated by crafting raw ingredients (i.e., a soup could weigh more than the food it was crafted from)
- Fixed an issue with not being able to make character names that are only 1 character long; character names must be a minimum of 1 character and may not contain numbers, but this was prevented and could cause a popup saying an allowed name was actually not allowed
- Reduced the shadow sample scale for volumetric clouds
- Increased the light update degree threshold for directional lighting
Patch Notes for 2025-09-13
