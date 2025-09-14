 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 September 2025 Build 19972242 Edited 14 September 2025 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Golem Animation Canceling (some still might do that, looking for them)
Helies can no longer fly trough Kaijus
Ancient Titan AI fix
Long roar now adds a bit of HP
Fixed melee upgrades not appling for Raijin and Titan
Golem now has an Active Block that reduces the % of Damage
Fixed Raijins block % math

Changed files in this update

Windows Excidio The Kaiju Game Content Depot 1594131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link