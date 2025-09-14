Golem Animation Canceling (some still might do that, looking for them)
Helies can no longer fly trough Kaijus
Ancient Titan AI fix
Long roar now adds a bit of HP
Fixed melee upgrades not appling for Raijin and Titan
Golem now has an Active Block that reduces the % of Damage
Fixed Raijins block % math
