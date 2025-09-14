 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 September 2025 Build 19972128 Edited 14 September 2025 – 00:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed Bugs

  • Bar bathroom door bugged rotation


  • Chapter 1 low sensitivity


  • Right mouse button open inventory


  • Bad optimization


  • Hidden cursor on pause menu


Changed files in this update

Unused Depot 3017572
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link