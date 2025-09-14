Hello Survivors,



This update focuses on quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, and balancing based on your feedback. Here are the detailed notes:



🛠️ Gameplay & Balance



Stamina System Rework: We've reduced the overall rate of stamina drain while performing actions like cutting bushes or mining.



Lantern Use: Equipping and carrying a lit lantern no longer consumes stamina.



📊 UI & Text Improvements



NPC Logs: Timestamps now display in a HH:MM time format instead of a raw number count.



NPC Character Cards: Icon-based stats and resistances have been replaced with clear, descriptive text for better readability and consistency.



🎮 Visual & Bug Fixes



Fixed Floating Foliage: Addressed an issue where certain bushes appeared floating in the air. They now correctly align with the ground.



Performance Check: We've temporarily disabled chapter cinematics to investigate a potential issue where they were causing unexpected performance drops or negative effects. They will be re-enabled in a future patch once optimized.



⚙️ System Changes



Stat Tracking Adjustment: NPC and player stats now track the total accumulated value permanently. The level reset function will only affect future gains, preserving your historical total.



Thank you for your continued support and feedback!

SeedCapsule