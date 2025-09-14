 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19971985 Edited 14 September 2025 – 00:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Based on the feedback and reports we received on Discord,

we’ve made the following fixes and adjustments:

New Features

Added a new Resident Request mission: Use a Bomb

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where buildings could be obtained multiple times from Resident Requests

Fixed a bug where completed Resident Requests would remain instead of disappearing

Fixed a bug where, after destroying a Jewelry Box with the Locksmith effect, the Jewelry Box would remain showing “+10

Updated the description of Tourist to match its actual effect

Fixed a bug where the Continue option appeared on the title screen after clearing the game

Changed all Traditional Chinese text using 「概率」 to 「機率」

