Based on the feedback and reports we received on Discord,
we’ve made the following fixes and adjustments:
New Features
Added a new Resident Request mission: Use a Bomb
Bug Fixes
Added a new Resident Request mission: Use a Bomb
Fixed a bug where buildings could be obtained multiple times from Resident Requests
Fixed a bug where completed Resident Requests would remain instead of disappearing
Fixed a bug where, after destroying a Jewelry Box with the Locksmith effect, the Jewelry Box would remain showing “+10
Updated the description of Tourist to match its actual effect
Fixed a bug where the Continue option appeared on the title screen after clearing the game
Changed all Traditional Chinese text using 「概率」 to 「機率」
Changed files in this update