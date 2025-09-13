 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19971964 Edited 13 September 2025 – 23:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version: 2025.9.14

  • [EX Studio] Redesigned the command editing panel

  • [EX Studio] Motion selection panel now supports double-click to select

  • [EX Studio] Improved the editor interface

  • [Common] Updated Spine SDK

  • [Common] Bug fixes and code optimizations

Changed files in this update

Windows Windows Depot 616721
macOS 64-bit MacOS Depot 616722
