Version: 2025.9.14
[EX Studio] Redesigned the command editing panel
[EX Studio] Motion selection panel now supports double-click to select
[EX Studio] Improved the editor interface
[Common] Updated Spine SDK
[Common] Bug fixes and code optimizations
