- Updates to unit avoidance and unit formation code.
- Units will more consistently move out of the way when a unit is trying to navigate through them.
- Units will have an easier time moving into formation positions.
- There are now 9 formation layers (instead of 2), so units will select rows with more attention to unit type.
Minor Update - 9/13/25
