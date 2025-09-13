 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19971874 Edited 14 September 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Updates to unit avoidance and unit formation code.
- Units will more consistently move out of the way when a unit is trying to navigate through them.
- Units will have an easier time moving into formation positions.
- There are now 9 formation layers (instead of 2), so units will select rows with more attention to unit type.

