21 September 2025 Build 19971870 Edited 21 September 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
In this version, we’ve made small adjustments focused on improving stability and the overall playtest experience. We’ve also added a quick-access button to our official Discord server to make community communication easier.

Please keep sharing your feedback — it’s essential for us to keep improving Ecto Corporations. Thank you for being part of the development journey!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 4001331
