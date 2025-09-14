 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19971836 Edited 14 September 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This version adds the flavor NPC's to the Shell City area.
Reminder that all NPC designs will be improved at the end of this serious of updates.

The next one, 0.8.250 is the big one. I always work every day for at least the next week and a half, so there will be a delay on that, so expect a 1-2 month window, but this one is adding a bunch of content to the Crystal Palace, flavor dialogue, side quests, and minigames!

Thank you for you patience,
-DevDre

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2334251
