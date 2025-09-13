1.⁠ ⁠The major stocker bug has been fixed.

We are truly sorry for the issues it caused. Thank you so much for your patience and support!

2. 5 new licenses have been added!

Some of them are placed earlier in the license tree, so your unlocked license count stays the same.

However, due to this rearrangement, you might need to repurchase some licenses you’ve already unlocked.

We apologize for the inconvenience and hope you enjoy the new additions!

Join our Discord to report bugs, share suggestions, and ask questions!

https://discord.gg/yagvmMCnR7