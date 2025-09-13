 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19971744 Edited 14 September 2025 – 04:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.⁠ ⁠The major stocker bug has been fixed.

We are truly sorry for the issues it caused. Thank you so much for your patience and support!

2. 5 new licenses have been added!

Some of them are placed earlier in the license tree, so your unlocked license count stays the same.

However, due to this rearrangement, you might need to repurchase some licenses you’ve already unlocked.

We apologize for the inconvenience and hope you enjoy the new additions!

Join our Discord to report bugs, share suggestions, and ask questions!

https://discord.gg/yagvmMCnR7

Changed files in this update

Depot 3614461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link