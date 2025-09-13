Chaos Chain
Attention, freelancers!
Just a small quick update, but with some important changes.
*Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.*
BETA Update 1.82.0 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- FIXED some tileset pathing issues related to certain exterior areas (Not district locations but smaller exterior scenes)
- FIXED a broken tileset entity (Stone bench) that got removed somehow
Changes & Additions:
- Updated some help tips - especially during character creation
- Added some new sprite graphics to the files
- Cleaned up some environment entity graphics
- Added more environment details to several interior areas that felt lacking
- Various other minor tweaks and adjustments
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.
