13 September 2025 Build 19971678 Edited 13 September 2025 – 22:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Chaos Chain


Attention, freelancers!

Just a small quick update, but with some important changes.

*Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.*

BETA Update 1.82.0 Change Log:



Bug Fixes:
  • FIXED some tileset pathing issues related to certain exterior areas (Not district locations but smaller exterior scenes)
  • FIXED a broken tileset entity (Stone bench) that got removed somehow


Changes & Additions:
  • Updated some help tips - especially during character creation
  • Added some new sprite graphics to the files
  • Cleaned up some environment entity graphics
  • Added more environment details to several interior areas that felt lacking
  • Various other minor tweaks and adjustments



Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.

A friendly reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have ideas you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for the game. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

Official Links:


That's all for now, enjoy!

Stay Alert. Stay Armed. Stay Alive. Don't lose your humanity.

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː

