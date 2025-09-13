 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19971644 Edited 13 September 2025 – 22:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improved tooltip design
  • Added tooltips to in-game UI buttons
  • Refined tooltips in the menu
  • Added camera view switch button in LOCAL mode
  • Added resign and restart options to all modes except Multiplayer (coming soon)
  • Improved UI window design

