- Improved tooltip design
- Added tooltips to in-game UI buttons
- Refined tooltips in the menu
- Added camera view switch button in LOCAL mode
- Added resign and restart options to all modes except Multiplayer (coming soon)
- Improved UI window design
Update – Fixes & Improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update