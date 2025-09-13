 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19971541 Edited 13 September 2025 – 22:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Added graphics settings (highly requested!)

  • Updated and improved the pause menu order.

Known Issues

  • Medium or lower graphics settings... removes the sky?? Hotfixed!

  • Sound slider works, but doesn't start at the right position.

  • High Contrast mode does not yet function correctly if activated AFTER the REDSHIFT starts.

  • Fog preventing you from going off the map is STILL a big bug. I will tackle it soon!

  • First-time startup requires a mouse click to begin.

More updates to come!

- Luke

