Improvements
Added graphics settings (highly requested!)
Updated and improved the pause menu order.
Known Issues
Medium or lower graphics settings... removes the sky??Hotfixed!
Sound slider works, but doesn't start at the right position.
High Contrast mode does not yet function correctly if activated AFTER the REDSHIFT starts.
Fog preventing you from going off the map is STILL a big bug. I will tackle it soon!
First-time startup requires a mouse click to begin.
More updates to come!
- Luke
Changed files in this update