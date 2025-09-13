- Added another healing pool on lv3
- Added decorative flowers
- Minor text fixes
- Bug fixes with laser
- Made it so colorful grid does not exceed boundary of walls in lv4
- Added volume slider to main menu
- Added "go back to main menu" button
- Set death camera mode to correct mode for 2d
2025-09-13 Update
