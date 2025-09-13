 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19971407 Edited 13 September 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Added another healing pool on lv3
  • Added decorative flowers
  • Minor text fixes
  • Bug fixes with laser
  • Made it so colorful grid does not exceed boundary of walls in lv4
  • Added volume slider to main menu
  • Added "go back to main menu" button
  • Set death camera mode to correct mode for 2d

