SUPER PSYCHO BASEBALL v0.4.0 -- PSYCHO LEAGUE

SUMMARY

Psycho League is finally here! The game now features ascending difficulty levels, starting from "Little League" and finishing at "Psycho League".

This patch should make the game more accessible to players who found the original version too difficult and frustrating, while giving experienced players a new goal to achieve.

Speaking of achieving things, the game now features achievements. Are you brave enough to unlock the "Psycho League" badge of honor? We shall see.

Also, cloud saves have been added so that your progress will be secure.

NOTES

In my last patch I indicated that "PSYCHO LEAGUE" would be the final patch. It is NOT! There are still a few things I want to add that will appear in our next and truly final update (outside of bug fixes). This will be our official exit from early access.

MINOR FIXES

Cola Man's pitch distribution has been altered once more.

Bugs and freezes on Turbo Mode Harry have been fixed.

The Great Bambino's pitch trajectory has been made more consistent.

As always, feel free to inform me of any bugs (Turbo Mode especially has an issue or two) and I will work expediently to fix them.

I will see you for our next and final update which will feature a secret boss and miscellaneous fun additions.

Thanks,

Charles