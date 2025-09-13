 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19971355 Edited 13 September 2025 – 21:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
2025/9/14
New content:
1. The plot is open for all characters to install fox tail (anal plug)

Adjusted content:
1. First mate increases the probability of female characters coming to the store on weekends
2. The effect of the freshener has been adjusted from 20 points to 30 points

Changed files in this update

Depot 3175721
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link