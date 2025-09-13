2025/9/14
New content:
1. The plot is open for all characters to install fox tail (anal plug)
Adjusted content:
1. First mate increases the probability of female characters coming to the store on weekends
2. The effect of the freshener has been adjusted from 20 points to 30 points
2025/9/14 The plot is open for all characters to install fox tail (anal plug)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update