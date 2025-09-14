 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19971246 Edited 16 September 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Menu

  • Added notification for new items added to the inventory.

  • Moved the Settings button from the left to the right side of the main navbar.

  • Added a Discussions button (opens in Steam Web Browser Overlay).

  • Added a Bug Report button (opens in Steam Web Browser Overlay).

  • Added a News Feed button (opens in Steam Web Browser Overlay).

Drops Tab

  • Added a Drops tab. Displays all drops currently available in the Drop Generator pool.

Inventory Tab

  • Added a Market button to inventory items (opens in Steam Web Browser Overlay).

  • Added a Holy Hoop Market button to the inventory navbar (opens in Steam Web Browser Overlay).

  • Added a Trade Discussions button to the inventory navbar (opens in Steam Web Browser Overlay).

  • Added tooltips when hovering over items to display their descriptions.

Steam Inventory

  • Item descriptions now include Rarity, Wear, and Collection.

  • Renamed the Playtest Collection to Early Hooper Collection.

