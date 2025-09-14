Main Menu
Added notification for new items added to the inventory.
Moved the Settings button from the left to the right side of the main navbar.
Added a Discussions button (opens in Steam Web Browser Overlay).
Added a Bug Report button (opens in Steam Web Browser Overlay).
Added a News Feed button (opens in Steam Web Browser Overlay).
Drops Tab
Added a Drops tab. Displays all drops currently available in the Drop Generator pool.
Inventory Tab
Added a Market button to inventory items (opens in Steam Web Browser Overlay).
Added a Holy Hoop Market button to the inventory navbar (opens in Steam Web Browser Overlay).
Added a Trade Discussions button to the inventory navbar (opens in Steam Web Browser Overlay).
Added tooltips when hovering over items to display their descriptions.
Steam Inventory
Item descriptions now include Rarity, Wear, and Collection.
Renamed the Playtest Collection to Early Hooper Collection.