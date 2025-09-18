Hey everyone,We're excited to announce that our first major post-launch content update, Patch v0.2.2, is now live! This patch is entirely focused on the massive performance overhaul we've been working on since the Alpha launch, based directly on your feedback.
Thank you for your patience and for all the detailed reports that helped us track down these issues. You will need to restart your game client (Steam/Epic) to download the update.
Major Performance Optimizations
This patch is the result of our multi-week, map-wide optimization sprint.
- Foliage & VFX Overhaul: We have completed our initial optimization pass for all foliage (trees, grass, bushes) and the hundreds of particle systems used for visual effects across the entire main map.
- Technical Fixes: We've addressed major performance bottlenecks by fixing Nanite overdraw issues and significantly reducing shader complexity in visually dense zones like the Central Forest and Northeast Village.
- The Result: On our test hardware, these changes resulted in the average framerate jumping from ~30 FPS with heavy stuttering up to a smooth 70+ FPS. While performance will vary based on your machine, all players should experience a much more stable and fluid game.
Visual & Environmental Fixes
As part of the optimization pass, we also fixed numerous visual and environmental bugs:
- Wind System: Fixed an issue where wind effects were not synced across all foliage, making environments feel more cohesive and alive.
- Lighting & Shadows: Reworked lighting and shadows in several zones to fix visual bugs and improve atmosphere.
- Collision & Navigation: Cleaned up collision on props and foliage along pathways in areas like the Med Docks to prevent players from getting stuck.
Known Issues
- High Memory (RAM) Usage: We are aware that the game's RAM usage is currently higher than our target. A dedicated pass to reduce the memory footprint is planned for a future update.
- Longer Initial Load Time: Some of the recent optimization changes have temporarily increased the initial game loading time(Main Map). We are already working on a solution to improve this and will include it in a future patch.
With this major optimization phase now complete, our team's focus shifts fully to implementing our next set of core features, including the first phase of multiplayer. As always, please continue to share your feedback on our public tracker.
Thank you for your incredible support!
• The Rouge Studio Team
Changed files in this update