 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19971071 Edited 13 September 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- The Esc Options/Quit menu is now a tab in the pause menu. Pressing Esc brings you to it.
- Fixed Suwako seasonal goal amount in the Special Orders menu being overwritten by tooltips.
- Fixed watering can upgrades not affecting power usage with magatama skills.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3442881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link