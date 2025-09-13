- The Esc Options/Quit menu is now a tab in the pause menu. Pressing Esc brings you to it.
- Fixed Suwako seasonal goal amount in the Special Orders menu being overwritten by tooltips.
- Fixed watering can upgrades not affecting power usage with magatama skills.
