Hello everyone!
Thank you to all who played our game, joined our community, and gave us feedback. We are going to update this game and add more content until it is ready for the full release, and this is only possible thanks to you. Here is a list of some fixed bugs and changes to make you enjoy this game more!
Bugfix & Small Changes
Storage shelves now have labels so you can keep track of your items!
Some items had large placement borders so we trimmed them down for better placements!
Fixed a bug that causing customers to stuck when player takes a skin from display case.
Fixed a bug where some guns are uninteractable.
Fixed a bug where some items can't be stored on storage shelves.
Changed files in this update