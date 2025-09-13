 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19971064 Edited 13 September 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
CHANGE LOG
  • added pigs as a buildable animal
  • pigs breed if there are two or more close by; they breed fast
  • kill to harvest leather
  • removed robots and added them to the new blueprint system
  • blueprints for the robots are scattered throughout the wasteland; first area
  • lots of bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1748331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link