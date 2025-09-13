- added pigs as a buildable animal
- pigs breed if there are two or more close by; they breed fast
- kill to harvest leather
- removed robots and added them to the new blueprint system
- blueprints for the robots are scattered throughout the wasteland; first area
- lots of bug fixes
Update 9/13
