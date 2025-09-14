 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19971053 Edited 14 September 2025 – 21:13:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Check Devlog Video

Hey fellow socks! School is almost back in session, and we’ve got fresh content dropping today to kick off the chaos in style. Here’s what’s landing with today’s update:

🏫 New Courtroom: FINAL EXAM TRIAL

  • What better way to kick off the school year than with a courtroom themed around the chaos of academic life?

  • This new map blends school nostalgia with legal drama. Lockers, chalkboards, and that uncomfortable feeling of being called on when you weren’t paying attention.

  • The Final Exam Trial is available right now!

🧢 Upcoming Cosmetics

  • Now available in-game:

    • Costumes: Two classic school uniforms and one Japanese-style uniform

    • Hats: Playful accessories to match your schoolyard persona

    • Eyes: New expressive eyes inspired by childhood innocence

    • Accessories: A pair of nerdy glasses and a shiny dental brace 😬

    • Sock Patterns: Retro sock designs you definitely wore in gym class

Get ready to sharpen those pencils and prepare your best objections, class starts today! 🧦✏️

💨 Fart updates

Yes, new farts added.

As always, if you spot bugs or have feedback, jump into the Discord and let us know!

Enjoying the courtroom chaos? Leave us a Steam review!

Your feedback helps us grow the community!

