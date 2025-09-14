Check Devlog Video

Hey fellow socks! School is almost back in session, and we’ve got fresh content dropping today to kick off the chaos in style. Here’s what’s landing with today’s update:

🏫 New Courtroom: FINAL EXAM TRIAL

What better way to kick off the school year than with a courtroom themed around the chaos of academic life?

This new map blends school nostalgia with legal drama. Lockers, chalkboards, and that uncomfortable feeling of being called on when you weren’t paying attention.

The Final Exam Trial is available right now!

🧢 Upcoming Cosmetics

Now available in-game: Costumes : Two classic school uniforms and one Japanese-style uniform Hats : Playful accessories to match your schoolyard persona Eyes : New expressive eyes inspired by childhood innocence Accessories : A pair of nerdy glasses and a shiny dental brace 😬 Sock Patterns : Retro sock designs you definitely wore in gym class



Get ready to sharpen those pencils and prepare your best objections, class starts today! 🧦✏️

💨 Fart updates

Yes, new farts added.

As always, if you spot bugs or have feedback, jump into the Discord and let us know!

Enjoying the courtroom chaos? Leave us a Steam review!

Your feedback helps us grow the community!