

Updates:



Reworked camera follow this should be noticeably smoother.

Reworked camera Zoom previously the fps would drop significantly, while there is still a slight drop expected, the previous behaviour was not intended.

Optimized camera updates to less resource intensive.

Made addition updates to Auto Afk Mode, raised the timer off auto turn off Time Bank to 5 minutes instead off 3, certain cases would cause this to flag the afk mode to early.

The Time Bank can now be repositioned.

Moved Sort Owned in Soul Dex.



Bug Fixes:



Fixed Beastiary Sort A TO Z not working correctly.

Fixed Frost Ear, showing the wrong image when foraging.

Fixed Infusion Potion not showing tooltip in the bank.

Fixed Highlighting on imbued herb, this would incorrectly highlight the wrong bush/herb.

Fixed Glazarth the Glacierborn combat level tooltip.