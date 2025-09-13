 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19970919 Edited 13 September 2025 – 19:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! I'm back yet again with another performance improvement patch, and additional language support! We have some improvements to the French translation, and a new Spanish translation! Thank you for playing and supporting the game! I love you!

