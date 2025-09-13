Memory Leak Fix, French Translation improvements, Spanish Translation
Hello! I'm back yet again with another performance improvement patch, and additional language support! We have some improvements to the French translation, and a new Spanish translation! Thank you for playing and supporting the game! I love you!
