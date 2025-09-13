13.2.1 Released -- Nine Sports Illustrated Seasons!



Version 13.2.1 brings big news on the Sports Illustrated front. Starting with 13.2.1 there are now nine SI seasons (1956, 1961, 1964, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, and 1975)! In addition, you can now play SI seasons thee different ways. The default is to play using as-played lineups and transactions. The second method is to play with generated rosters and no as-played lineups or transactions. And the final method is to play SI with your own custom libraries. You can include any players or teams in your custom library as long as they come from one of the nine seasons that are compatible with SI.



There are two new update videos on SI. The first shows you how to enable SI in the compatible seasons (no need to "initialize" any longer). The second is an updated tutorial on how to play SI. Links to these videos are provided in the User Guide and also on Facebook.



A big thanks to the SI community for providing us with the player data for these nine wonderful seasons!