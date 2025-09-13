# PATCH 1.2.1, RESTART STEAM IF YOU DON'T SEE THE UPDATE # this patch mainly fixes major bugs and crashes related to ninja. an actual balance patch will be released next week after gathering more info and player feedback.



## STAMINA MODE ISSUE ## - we are aware of an issue in stamina mode that desyncs the game and crashes when a player dies. it is mostly relating to projectiles giving 2 different damage amounts for each player. we've disabled stamina mode online while we work on a fix for now. it's going to take a bit more time and we wanted to push the rest of the changes as soon as possible.



## GENERAL ## - centered the characters on the character select screen

- changed the announcer voice for ninja to be more clear



## NINJA ## - fixed down air hurtbox issue that caused ninja to be hit when he shouldn't (there were a few more to fix as well, but down air was by far the craziest one)

- fixed a bug where parrying knockt's bird would crash the game

- fixed a bug with clone that would cause dropped frames on certain pc's when the clone hit opponents

- clone can now be hit and destroyed (this was always intended, just wasn't working properly day 1)

- changed a certain move's animation because i was unaware there was a frame that looked like a bad symbol....

- we are working on the ability to parry the clone and send it back towards ninja. it's trickier than normal because it technically doesn't count as a projectile, but this will be implemented within the next few days



## KNOCKT ## - the feathers produced by bird are now the color you chose for knockt. this makes it easier to to tell who's bird is who's in the mirror match, and fixes the parry bird crash for all future characters



## REND ## - fixed a bug with aerial neutral special that would cause dropped frames on certain pc's when the sword hit opponents