# PATCH 1.2.1, RESTART STEAM IF YOU DON'T SEE THE UPDATE #this patch mainly fixes major bugs and crashes related to ninja. an actual balance patch will be released next week after gathering more info and player feedback.
## STAMINA MODE ISSUE ##- we are aware of an issue in stamina mode that desyncs the game and crashes when a player dies. it is mostly relating to projectiles giving 2 different damage amounts for each player. we've disabled stamina mode online while we work on a fix for now. it's going to take a bit more time and we wanted to push the rest of the changes as soon as possible.
## GENERAL ##- centered the characters on the character select screen
- changed the announcer voice for ninja to be more clear
## NINJA ##- fixed down air hurtbox issue that caused ninja to be hit when he shouldn't (there were a few more to fix as well, but down air was by far the craziest one)
- fixed a bug where parrying knockt's bird would crash the game
- fixed a bug with clone that would cause dropped frames on certain pc's when the clone hit opponents
- clone can now be hit and destroyed (this was always intended, just wasn't working properly day 1)
- changed a certain move's animation because i was unaware there was a frame that looked like a bad symbol....
- we are working on the ability to parry the clone and send it back towards ninja. it's trickier than normal because it technically doesn't count as a projectile, but this will be implemented within the next few days
