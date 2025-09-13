-Fixed a bug that prevented Guynelk from sprinting in 4-player multiplayer
-Fixed a bug that caused characters to revive a few seconds after dying in 4-player multiplayer
-Fixed a bug that prevented Guynelk and Saphir from interacting with tutorials in 4-player multiplayer
-Sapphire's ranged sword techniques now hit all 3 players at once instead of just targeting Jones in 4-player multiplayer
-Fixed minor ragdoll bugs in 4-player multiplayer
Fixed a few bugs in 4 player multiplayer
